YARMOUTH — Maine Preservation, partnering for a third year with The 1772 Foundation, awarded one-for-one matching grants totaling $125,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations maintaining historic buildings in Maine. The grants ranged in amount from $2,500 to the grant maximum of $10,000.

Grants were provided for exterior repair and restoration including painting, surface restoration, chimneys, porches, roofs, windows, foundations and sills, masonry repointing, and installation of fire/security systems. Projects were evaluated by Maine Preservation staff, who also will administer the grants. Each grantee was required to have matching funds for its project.

“Maine Preservation is honored to partner with The 1772 Foundation to deliver support to nonprofit organizations that seek to update and preserve the historic buildings central to their missions,” said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation. “These landmarks are integral to the cultural fabric and economic vitality of communities across Maine. We are pleased to help the organizations stewarding these sites so that they may continue to offer key services to Mainers. We are grateful to The 1772 Foundation for supplementing the limited in-state grant funding currently available to support preservation efforts.”

“The 1772 Foundation is delighted to partner again with Maine Preservation to bring funding to this impressive array of cultural and community assets in Maine,” said Mary Anthony, executive director of The 1772 Foundation. “This cooperative arrangement with Maine colleagues provides essential knowledge and expertise for the program, which would not be possible without their efforts.”

Maine grant recipients locally are:

Bearnstow (Mt. Vernon)

Farmington Historical Society (Farmington)

First Amendment Museum (Augusta)

Readfield Union Meeting House Corporation (Readfield)

For more information and questions about the program, please contact Maine Preservation [email protected], 207.847.3577.

filed under: