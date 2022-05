• Randal Louk, 56, Industry, fugitive from justice, Thursday, May 19, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Adam R. Tracy, 32, Glenburn, warrant unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, Thursday, May 19, in Phillips, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bowe L. Murphy, 36, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, May 21, in Farmington, personal recognizance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• David M. Lowell, 31, Wilton, violation of protective order, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 22, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Joseph J. Conlogue Sr., 37, Wilton, warrant violation condition of release, Monday, May 23, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

