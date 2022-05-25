LIVERMORE FALLS — The origins of Memorial Day date back to the Civil War when many cities and towns would set aside a day to remember those who died in the war.

Originally called Decoration Day, it was officially proclaimed by General John Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, on May 5, 1868, and was first observed on May 30 of that year when flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1971, Congress passed a law placing the celebration of Memorial Day on the last Monday in May.

For Livermore Falls, the mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Cemetery on Park Street at 1 p.m. Mass will be celebrated by Father Paul Dumais (weather permitting). All are invited to this Mass, which is an occasion to pray for all our deceased loved ones, especially those who served our nation and have now gone home to the Lord.

For other special Masses and services scheduled for the Diocese of Portland, additional events will be added at www.portlanddiocese.org/memorialday

