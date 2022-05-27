FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church’s annual plant sale will continue through June 5th at 125 Woodfield Drive in Farmington, 1 mile from center of town, off Perham Street.

The plant selection changes daily and consists primarily of perennials. Herbs, veggie seedlings, houseplants, and shrubs including lilacs from Simply Lilacs (State inspected/licensed) may be available.

Sale is self-serve. Proceeds benefit Old South Church’s youth programs, community service and outreach. For more information call or text 207-491-5919.

