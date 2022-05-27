• Nancy E. Shaffer, 41, Dallas Plantation, violation condition of release, violation of protection order, Tuesday, May 24, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin D. Pillsbury, 39, Eustis, probation hold, Tuesday, May 24, in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Aaron J. Nasiatka, 37, Farmington, probation violation, Tuesday, May 24, in Somerset County, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher R. Harmon, 23, Dayton, warrant probation revocation, Thursday, May 26, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Mark E. Tracy, 35, Washington, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violation condition of release, Thursday, May 26, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: