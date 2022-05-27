VIENNA — The Gawler Family Band will play at the Vienna Union Hall June 11 at 7 p.m.

The Gawlers are a fun-loving, fiddling family band from the heart of Maine with

shining smiles and joyful sounds.

John and Ellen Gawler are master fiddle and banjo players and their three daughters

Molly, Edith and Elsie grew up with the music and formed a band of their own, The Gawler

Sisters. The band includes “brother” Bennett Konesni and Ethan Tischler (Elsie’s partner.) The

full band has a gorgeous and high-spirited sound of string instruments (fiddle, banjo, guitar,

cello, bass) as well as harmony singing.

Inspired by years of playing for dances in the old Grange halls, the Gawlers may be best

known for their rollicking renditions of dance tunes in ‘the Downeast style’ with its origins in the

Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions. Their repertoire also includes a wide variety of old

and new sounds with highly spirited delivery of selections that may include a gutsy shanty or

work song, a heart-wrenching ballad, a poignant a cappella number featuring the sisters, or an

amusing ode to everyday life.

With a particular focus on sentiments that reflect life in rural Maine, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content. For many years, the Gawler Family shared their music at countless festivals, farms, concerts, and schools joyfully enlivening a sense of grassroots connection and community. With their sparkling musicianship and infectious spirit, the Gawlers have found a warm place in the hearts of audiences of all ages.

The Vienna Union Hall is one of central Maine’s hidden treasures that looks forward to

continuing a season of great entertainment with upcoming shows including Seagrass, Pat

Colwell and the Soul Sensations, Aztec Two Step 2.0 as well plays by the Vienna Woods Players

and dancing by the Bearnstow Dancers.

