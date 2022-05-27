Franklin County Animal Shelter, 50 Industry Road, Farmington, 207-778-2638. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule. They would love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Please keep in mind, most of our animals come to us with very little information on what’s happened to them before they arrived here. All of our dogs and cats are wonderful in their own unique way, but we can only attest to behavior we’ve witnessed during their stay here at the shelter. When adopting an animal from us, be sure to ask for advice on how best to introduce him/her to his/her new environment to ensure the health, happiness, and safety of your new pet and any existing pets you may have—and then follow that advice. With a little time, patience, and wisdom, every shelter animal has the potential to be a loyal fur-ever friend!

Odessa, is a 4-6 years old female and she has this to say. “Hello I’m Odessa. I love to be petted and I’m a very sweet little lady. I love my people so I’m very affectionate! I’m ok with other cats but I do ask that they give me my space.”

Maverick is a 1-year-old male hound mix. Meet Maverick! Maverick is a very sweet hound boy who is very exuberant in almost every aspect of his being. He is a typical hound…. he’s very vocal and very food motivated! He loves going for walks and being around people. Maverick would love to find a patient home who is willing to work with him on basic manners and would highly benefit from continued leash training. Maverick would love to meet your current dog to see if they can be friends but requires a home that is feline free. Due to his overly excited, friendly, and exuberant nature along with his size, Maverick would be best suited for a home without small children.

