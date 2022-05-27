CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is holding a Quilt Raffle to raise money for World Central Kitchen/Ukraine.

The “Sunflowers for Ukraine” quilt was made and donated by CV Library Board Member Peggy Bishop. The raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. The drawing will be made during Sugarloaf’s Homecoming weekend this fall, October 9, 2022. All proceeds will go directly to World Central Kitchen.

It is a wonderful opportunity to support Ukraine people directly! To purchase raffle tickets, contact Peggy Bishop: [email protected] or the Carrabassett Valley Public Library: [email protected] Call us at 237-3535 or drop in the library to see the quilt in person! You may also make a direct donation through the library even if you don’t want raffle tickets.

World Central Kitchen co-founder and chef José Andrés travels the world feeding people in need. See more in the trailer for the new Nat Geo documentary “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard, which will be streaming on Disney+ May 27. https://www.moviemaker.com/we-feed-people-ron-howard-nat-geo-doc-world-central-kitchen-jose-andres-trailer/

Or search their website https://www.wck.org

