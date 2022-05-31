• Martin A. Farrington, 46, Jay, operating under the influence, Friday, May 27, in Chesterville, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey S. Lane, 48, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 29, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, criminal mischief, Monday, May 30, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

