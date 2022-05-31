• Martin A. Farrington, 46, Jay, operating under the influence, Friday, May 27, in Chesterville, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jeffrey S. Lane, 48, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 29, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, criminal mischief, Monday, May 30, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Boston Red Sox
Castillo, Votto lead Reds over Red Sox for 1st Fenway win since ’75 World Series
-
Schools & Education
Revised budget approved for Turner-based school district
-
Maine
Judge rules in favor of motion to reveal identities of health care workers suing state
-
Softball
Softball: Brooklyn Mynahan helps Lewiston hang on to beat Edward Little
-
College
Former CMCC basketball stars Patrick Dempsey, Susie French to be inducted into USCAA Hall of Fame