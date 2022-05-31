LIVERMORE — Selectpersons Tuesday night, May 24, unanimously approved the $354,769 paving bid submitted by Manzer’s Fine Grade and Earthwork of Anson.

Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said three bids had been received.

The bid from Pike Industries of Fairfield was for $397,635.50. The one from Northeast Paving in Lewiston was for $382,600.

The paving is for River Road from Strickland Ferry south towards route 108.

Money for the paving will come from the budget cycle which begins July 1. The paving is to be completed by Oct. 15.

In other business Miller showed the display that Dave Townsend made to hold the town’s original Boston Post Cane.

Advertisement

“He did some excellent work here, some excellent craftsmanship,” Miller said. “Katie Botka Quirrion did (the) little plaque. We will be putting the names of the Boston Post Cane recipients all the way down (the side).”

Townsend and Quirrion volunteered their time and materials so there was no cost to the town, Miller said.

Selectperson Brett Deyling asked what would be put on the display. The recipient’s name, year they were born, year of death, how old they were when they died, and how long they had lived in Livermore were possibilities he raised.

A decision will be made at a later time.

Miller said there are only a fraction of the original canes remaining.

In September selectpersons approved purchasing a replica of the Boston Post Cane to present the recipient. They also approved displaying a plaque at the town office listing recipients.

Advertisement

According to a November 2007 article in the Sun Journal, John Campbell was Livermore’s first recipient of the Boston Post Cane. He was 97 years old when he received the cane sometime before Sept. 7, 1909.

The article continued, “Livermore received its Boston Post Cane in 1909 from publisher Edwin A. Grozier. He sent more than 700 canes to New England towns to help advertise his daily newspaper. The canes were made of ebony wood from the Congo in Africa and prepared by the Fradley Co. of NYC. Each was topped with a 14-carat gold handle inscribed with the town’s name. The canes continue to advertise the Boston Post, which closed in 1957.”

Selectmen in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island towns were given the canes to be presented in a ceremony to the town’s oldest living man. Women were added to the custom in 1930.

Joan Lauzier, 96, was presented the replica of the town’s cane in Dec. 2021.

filed under: