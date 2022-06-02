FARMINGTON — Those who gave all in service to their country and never returned home were honored and remembered on Monday, May 30, in ceremonies organized by Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28.

“From the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism more than one million American veterans have made the supreme sacrifice,” Post 28 1st Vice Commander Stephan Bunker said at Meetinghouse Park. “They died so that we could continue to cherish the things they loved – God, country, and family.

“That is why we are gathered here on Memorial Day … to honor the memory of our fallen warriors who have given everything for their country.”

Earlier at the World War I Memorial Arch the services were a bit different than in prior years. The American Legion color guard stayed on the street rather than taking up position in front of the monument. The grass in reseeded areas surrounding the monument has not fully established so walking on those areas was discouraged.

A band comprised of Mt. Blue middle and high school students lined up behind the monument. The band was a new addition to the services.

Boy Scouts from Troop 546 were there as was a contingent from the Legion Auxiliary. Many veterans and other community members from the area were also present.

Scout Sam Judkins placed a wreath at the monument then stood at attention while taps was played by Paul Harnden of Jay. Legionnaire Langdon Adams said a few words and gave a prayer.

The color guard, auxiliary and band then led a procession to Meetinghouse Park.

Scouts placed wreaths at some monuments in the park. Camaeron Fails of New Sharon quickly placed one at the World War II Honor Roll then stood at attention with Legionnaire Andrew Goodridge while taps was played.

The Stebbins family of Farmington listened as Bunker spoke. At one point Brian held daughter Sophia and Sarah held daughter Salaina while brother Blake wove between his parents in an effort to avoid having his picture taken.

State Representative Russell Black of Wilton stood near Director of Maine Forest Service Patty Cormier of Farmington. John Hickey and Grace Libby, both of Farmington also observed the proceedings.

State Representative and Farmington Selectman Scott Landry moved about to capture the day through photographs. Many people lined Main Street or stood in the park.

“We are also reminded on this day that brave men and women have always stepped forward to take the oath of allegiance as members of America’s armed forces, willing to fight and if necessary die for the sake of freedom,” Bunker stated.

He shared the four common pillars why Americans so often answer their nation’s call – even to the point of sacrificing their lives:

• They do it to provide a strong national defense – to keep America safe and secure against those enemies who would destroy the American way of life.

• They do it for their fellow comrades – for those fighting by their side against all odds and for those who eventually separate from the military but proudly claim their status as veterans.

• They do it for American core values of God and country – family, patriotism, and the freedom to worship as one pleases.

• They do it for their children – so that they can grow up in an America that is strong and free.

“It is through this last pillar – children – that we must continue to honor the spirit of these heroes,” Bunker said. “We must share the legacies and tell the stories of those who are no longer here.

“Memorial Day is not about picnics and parades – though there is nothing wrong with celebrating our American way of life. Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance.

“[Memorial Day] is about honoring the men and women who made it possible for us to gather here today in peace – to remember those who made our way of life possible. They truly are the guardians of our freedom.”

