• William S. Brunton, 77, Avon, operating under the influence, Tuesday, May 31, in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Robert E. Goding, 56, Livermore Falls, misuse of the E-911 system, Wednesday, June 1, in Farmington, time served, Farmington Police Department.
• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Thursday, June 2, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Luis V. DeJesus, 22, Connecticut, fugitive from justice, Wednesday, June 1, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Jennifer Nisby, 44, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, June 2, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Adam P. Mallette, 37, Farmington, violation of protective order, Thursday, June 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Schools & Education
Lewiston schools consider banning cellphones in class, student activities
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
What is wrong with this mirror to our country?
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mt. Blue High School 2022 top students
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dean’s List