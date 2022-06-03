• William S. Brunton, 77, Avon, operating under the influence, Tuesday, May 31, in Avon, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Robert E. Goding, 56, Livermore Falls, misuse of the E-911 system, Wednesday, June 1, in Farmington, time served, Farmington Police Department.
• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation condition of release, Thursday, June 2, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Luis V. DeJesus, 22, Connecticut, fugitive from justice, Wednesday, June 1, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Jennifer Nisby, 44, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, June 2, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Adam P. Mallette, 37, Farmington, violation of protective order, Thursday, June 2, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
