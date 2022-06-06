LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters will consider a proposed $2.9 million budget at the annual Town Meeting referendum at the polls from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on June 14 at the Fire Station.

Residents also have uncontested town and Regional School Unit 73 official races to consider.

The 44-article warrant includes proposals that represent an increase of $189,010.45 in spending from the current budget. The budget proposal does not factor in assessments for Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County.

The package includes partial payments of $55,000 for an F-600 truck for the Public Works Department and $28,000 for a cruiser for the Police Department. Selectmen voted in May to use $83,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to use up to $55,000 to pay for the remainder of the dump truck and $28,000 for cruiser. The $28,000, if approved, would go into a reserve toward another cruiser in the future.

The spending package for 2022-23 also sets aside $15,000 for a reserve account for the Fire Rescue Department, and $12,000 for a capital improvement reserve account. The reserves can be found in the Capital Improvements budget.

The plan includes $15,000 to start a reserve account for a property revaluation, which is included in the professional services budget.

Town Manager Amanda Allen made some changes in the budget categories, which include creating two new categories for professional services and recreation.

The professional service category includes $28,000 for assessing agent. That line had been in the elected officials budget since at least 2016-17. For the past four years the amount was $39,653. The change brings the elected officials line to $11,653.

Expenses were also removed from the administration line, which is proposed at $318,929, down from this fiscal year’s $328,493.

There will be no recommendation from the Budget Committee, which resigned in April.

Voters have three candidates for three selectmen. Selectman Ernest Souther seeks to finish a year left on Rodney Heikkinen’s term. Heikkinen is not seeking re-election.

Former Selectman Nixon Ortiz is running for a tw0-year term held by Souther.

Bruce Peary is seeking a three-year seat held by Jeffrey Bryant who is not seeking re-election.

Lenia Coates is seeking a second three years on the RSU 73 board of directors.

