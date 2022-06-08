FARMINGTON — The chairman of Franklin County Republicans, William “Bill” Crandall, sent a letter to the governor Wednesday to recommend the appointment of Robert “Bob” S. Carlton of Freeman Township as interim county commissioner.

Sixteen members of the Franklin County Republican District 3 Committee held a special caucus Tuesday to choose a candidate for interim commissioner to be sent to Gov. Janet Mills for consideration of appointment to represent the district until Dec. 31.

Former Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong cited health reasons when he resigned his position on June 2 after nearly 12 years.

The county meeting had nine towns represented with 24 people in attendance, with seven District 3 towns represented by 16 members, according to the letter sent by Crandall. All 16 members voted in favor of recommending Carlton.

Phillips Selectman Ray A. Gaudette went through the open process for nomination. He is currently a member of the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee.

He withdrew his nomination based on “concerns of conflicts in serving his town’s needs as a selectman,” according to the letter.

Carlton was an original member of the Franklin County Tax Increment Financing Advisory Committee and is also credited with propelling forward the Franklin County Broadband Initiative that was started by The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County.

“His efforts helped to bring national attention to the need of rural broadband which included a visit from the USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in Franklin County,” Crandall wrote.

The next step is for Gov. Janet Mills to consider accepting the recommendation to appoint Carlton as interim commissioner, Crandall wrote in an email.

Carlton is seeking election to the District 3 commissioner position in November. He is being challenged by Democrat Elizabeth Listowich, also of Freeman Township.

District 3 represents Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin, West Central Franklin and Wyman.

