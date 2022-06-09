• Randall W. Parlin, 69, Chesterville, operating under the influence, Friday, June 3, in Chesterville, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Ismael L. Fernandes, 26, Chelsea, Massachusetts, criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sunday, June 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Willow S.C. Lewis, 20, Jay, violation condition of release, Tuesday, June 7, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Justin A. Peirce, 59, East Falmouth, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Tuesday, June 7, in New Vineyard, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• A. Scotty Couture, 33, Jay, warrant unlawful possession of wild animal or bird, Wednesday, June 8, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Richard S. Down, 20, Wayne, criminal speeding, Wednesday, June 8, in Chesterville, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacob H. Crockett, 19, Industry, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, Wednesday, June 8, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel T. Boyington, 24, Bangor, warrant theft by unauthorized transfer or taking, warrant theft by unauthorized use of property, Wednesday, June 8, in Portland, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: