WALES — The Monmouth Community Players, along with Marquis Sponsor, Monmouth Federal Credit Union, welcome you to experience the marriage of Greek Mythology, teen angst, and acceptance of one’s differences in The Lightning Thief – A Percy Jackson Musical. At the helm of this production are Mary Melquist as Director and Courtney Babbidge as Music Director.

Rounding out the team are Hannah Hanson as Lighting Designer, Kyle Mansur as crew, Kayla Newmeyer as Props and Sound Mistress, Caroline White as Stage Manager, Dorothy Giroux-Pare as assistant stage manager, Nancy Kenneally as Costumer with assistance from Ann Fairchild, Emily Kalafarski as House Manager and Josie French as Producer.

The action-packed musical adventure, with book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, weaves a complex tale around the young protagonist Percy Jackson (Scotty Venable) – a post-modern tween with a loving mother and absentee father, ADHD and dyslexia, few friends and multiple expulsions from school, who has a hard time fitting in and being “normal.” After it’s revealed to him that “normal is a myth” and he’s really a demi-god (half human and half god), he is sent to Camp Half-Blood, where he spends the summer with other kids like him.

Percy then discovers that he is the progeny of his mortal mother and Poseidon (Ken Mansur), and embarks on a visionary “Killer Quest,” accompanied by Annabeth (Samantha Melquist), daughter of Athena, and Grover (Kathryn Ross), his BFF and a satyr, to avert a war between the gods by recovering the lightning bolt stolen from Zeus, while battling monsters and other obstacles along the way.

A cast of twelve assumes the guises of 47 characters in an epic slugfest of good versus evil and coming of age conquering adolescent angst, including: Scotty Venable of Minot; Samantha Melquist of Bath; Kathryn Ross of Gardiner; Josie French of Lewiston; Ken Mansur of Auburn; Henry Quintal of Augusta; Amy Griswold of Winthrop; Valerie Sanborn of Gray; Julie Sanborn of Farmington; Talon Moody of Richmond; Hannah Hanson of Waterville; and Megan Hopper of Sidney.

Young audiences familiar with the best-selling books will be delighted to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage with dazzling special effects in this creative family-friendly production of The Lightning Thief. If you’re an adult who’s new to the kid-centric subject, you will have the opportunity to see what all their enthusiasm is about, while revisiting the growing pains of youth and using your imagination to recapture a childlike sense of fantasy and wonderment.

The Lightning Thief will play at Oak Hill High School in Wales July 14 – 24. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m., on 7/14-16, 7/21 and 7/22, and matinee 2 p.m. shows on 7/17, and 7/23-24. Presented through special arrangement by Concord Theatricals.

Please be aware that strobing effects will be used in this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please feel free to email the theater at [email protected], call them at (207)370-9566 or https://monmouthcommunityplayers.org/shows/. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.

