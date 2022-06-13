FARMINGTON — Three people charged in a robbery at The Big Apple in Wilton on Sunday appeared before a judge Monday and had bail set.

Logan S. Welch, 26, of Wilton, Michael Marble, 25, of Rumford and Journey Williams, 30, of Jay were arrested Sunday by Wilton police and each charged with robbery.

A conviction for robbery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Welch was also charged on one count each of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, operating under the influence, violation condition of release and operating after suspension.

The robbery was reported by a store employee about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

Wilton Sgt. Ethan Kyes received a description of a silver SUV and stopped it shortly after on Cemetery Road. He ordered Welch, the driver, and Marble and Williams out of the SUV, according to Kyes’ affidavit filed at a Farmington court. Once they were out, Kyes called the store employee who said Welch has been to the store “several times that night causing issues.”

The employee told police that the last time Welch came in with Marble, who went to the cash register and told the employee, “‘This is a robbery, give me the money.'” He indicated he had a gun under his sweatshirt, according to the affidavit.

“At this time, Logan ran out of the store with several bottles of alcohol,” Kyes wrote.

Williams stayed in the vehicle while the two men went into the store.

The co-defendants could not enter pleas to the charge because the case has not been presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Daniel Dube, a defense attorney, said Marble expressed his desire to waive indictment and wanted to enter a guilty plea.

“I want to plead guilty,” Marble said. “I have the right to plead guilty. … I am guilty. I want to plead guilty. I would like to get it done this week.”

Judge Susan Oram said she was not prepared to take a guilty plea, because she wants to be sure Marble knew all of his rights first.

Oram set Marble’s bail at $10,000 cash and banned him from going to The Big Apple in Wilton. There is also a probation hold on Marble. The judge will hear his plea at 3 p.m. June 22.

Oram also set Welch’s bail at $2,500 or personal recognizance with a supervised release agreement. He was also banned from going to The Big Apple.

Attorney Bradley Sica Jr., who represented Williams, asked the state what it’s looking at for allegations to support the probable cause for charging Williams.

Assistant District Attorney Ellex Loper said it’s an accomplice liability case. It was Williams’ car, it is registered to her, she was a passenger in it and the car was used in a robbery, she said.

Oram set bail for Williams at $250 cash or personal recognizance and a supervised release agreement. She is also prohibited from returning to The Big Apple.

The three cannot have any contact with each other, as well as a few other people named in court documents.

