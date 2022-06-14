• Harold McSwain, 51, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, June 10, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Robert J. McDowell, 36, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, June 10, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Ryan D. Watkins, 29, Farmington, terrorizing, Saturday, June 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Lynn M. Meader, 46, Farmington, disorderly conduct, Saturday, June 11, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Journey Williams, 30, Jay, robbery, Sunday, June 12, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Michael W. Marble, 25, Rumford, robbery, probation hold, Sunday, June 12, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Logan S. Welch, 26, Wilton, robbery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating after suspension, Sunday, June 12, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Brandee R. Bowen, 27, Wilton, warrant two counts failure to appear, Monday, June 13, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Bailey D. Crosby, 22, Jay, operating under the influence, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Monday, June 13, in Jay, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Christopher W. Veilleux, 34, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, warrant criminal mischief, warrant five counts failure to appear, Monday, June 13, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Brandon W. Gray, 38, Jay, warrant failure to appear, unlawful possession of cocaine base, Monday, June 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
