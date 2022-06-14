JAY — Selectpersons on Monday approved a cost-sharing formula for operating and maintaining the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Based on each town’s sewer flow, Jay will pay 52.7% and Livermore Falls 47.3%, starting July 1 for fiscal year 2022-23.

Livermore Falls approved the formula June 7.

The towns also share the salary and time for Jay Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt. Jay will pay 51.8% of Holt’s salary and Livermore Falls will pay 48.2%. Holt will spend 66% of his time on plant-related duties and 34% on collection system duties, the latter split equally between Livermore Falls and Jay.

Selectpersons also approved buying a control panel for a dewatering centrifuge at the plant. The estimated $80,000 expense will come from the plant’s joint reserve account, contingent on Livermore Falls selectmen approving the spending.

The centrifuge was installed in 1998 during the last plant upgrade, Holt said. A new centrifuge control panel was not included in the $14 million plant upgrade, the cost of which is being split equally between the towns.

In other business, the board approved spending $28,970 for a new boiler and heater for the Public Works Department garage from A Maurais & Son Inc. and $34,887 for a new generator for the garage. The garage will be redesigned to resolve issues, including leaking. A new lunchroom is being created away from a bathroom.

The money will come from the town’s share of the America Rescue Plan Act. The town will also use the funds to buy a John Deere ZTrak Mower with 54-inch deck. Holt said he received a discount for Jay, reducing the price from $5,599 to $5,039.10.

In another matter, selectpersons voted to approve a request to place a commemorative marker at the Jay Hill Cemetery gravesites of Boston Tea Party participants James Starr (1740-1830) and Jonathan Parker (1728-1801).

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Revolution 250 is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023. The organization is hoping for installation of the markers in late summer or early fall.

