Joshua Smith, Mt. Blue High School’s Class of 2022 Valedictorian, gives a speech for his fellow graduates during the school’s 52nd Commencement at Caldwell Field in Farmington Sunday, June 12. Smith advised the Class of 2022 to embrace the present, live in the moment and celebrate their accomplishments. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
From left, Class of 2022 graduates Cindy Yu, Jocelyn Lu, Lauren Howatt and Liana Tao wave to the camera with science teacher Patti Millette, at center following Mt. Blue High School’s 52nd Commencement in Farmington Sunday, June 12. Yu, an international student from China attending Pennsylvania State University in the fall, asked her friends to be in a video to add to a log documenting her year in Farmington “to make some memories.” Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Students file in during the Processional of Seniors at Mt. Blue High School’s 52nd Commencement held Sunday, June 12, at Caldwell Field in Farmington. Mt. Blue High School graduated 150 students from the Class of 2022 Sunday. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
In no order, Hope Chernesky, Auley Romanyshyn, Brynne Robbins, Shaylynn Koban, Tomas Cundick, Sameul Judkins, Alex Hardy and Emma Charles, members of the Mt. Blue High School orchestra, deliver a lively rendition of “Wizard’s Walk,” by Jay Ungar, during the school’s 52nd commencement at Caldwell Field in Farmington Sunday, June 12. The students dedicated the performance to Mt. Blue orchestra teacher and Franklin County Fiddlers founder Steve Muise, “without whom none of us would be here.”
Mt. Blue High School Class of 2022 Graduate Jay Hutchins holds her brother Don on her back following the school’s 52nd Commencement ceremony Sunday, June 12. The Hutchins siblings held that pose to recreate the same image they took after Don graduated from high school and college. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
The Class of 2022 exits Caldwell Field in Farmington following Mt. Blue High School’s 52nd Commencement Sunday, June 12. The 150 graduates were offered advice during the ceremony to embrace an unpredictable future, be kind and celebrate their accomplishments. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal