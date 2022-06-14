RANGELEY — Voters on Tuesday passed a $4.72 million municipal budget for 2022-23, Town Clerk Marti Belt wrote in an email.

The budget represents an increase of $149,457 over this fiscal year, which ends June 30. It does not factor in an estimated $1 million in revenue or assessments for Regional School Unit 78 and Franklin County.

The spending package included a citizen petition article to purchase a 2023 firetruck not to exceed $750,000. It does not include interest or legal fees, which will be up to selectmen to negotiate if residents approve the purchase. Rangeley’s share of the truck would be 49.4% with the plantations and unorganized territory in Franklin and Oxford counties picking up the remainder.

Residents also approved the town joining the Maine Public Employees Retirement System, effective July 1. Two plans will be offered: The general government employee plan in which the town would pay 10.2% of each participating employee’s annual salary; and the public safety plan would require the town to pay 11.4% of an individual employee’s annual salary, Town Manager Joe Roach previously said.

Individual employees would pay 6.85% and 8.2%, respectively, he said.

Voters also approved $50,000 for premium pay for eligible employees to be funded from the town’s $121,978.90 allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act. The town has received half of the funds and expects to receive the rest later in the year.

Advertisement

They also passed a proposed 3% cost-of-living increase for nonunion employees, which was in the budget.

The meeting warrant also included $224,711 in donation requests.

Results of the elected positions will be known on Wednesday. Winners of the contested four-way race for two three-year selectmen seats will be known on Wednesday morning, Belt wrote.

Candidates seeking two three-year terms on the Board of Selectman were Jacob Beaulieu, Donald Nuttall, incumbent Ethan Shaffer and Samantha White.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: