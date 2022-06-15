ANDOVER — Voters chose Selectman Joe Luce to stay on for another three-year term over nominees Kevin Scott and Toby Wells on Election Day.
Results from Town Clerk Melinda Averill late Tuesday were 66 votes for Luce, 57 for Scott and 50 for Wells.
For the school district, Director Lora Owings retained her seat for another three-year term with 135 votes. Katherine McGaughy received 91 votes, also for a three-year term, to replace Betty Davis, who did not run for reelection. Other residents receiving write-in votes of one vote each were Eileen Pew, Trisha Cox, Sidney Pew and Paula Lee.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
Fall 2022 Lewiston Auburn Youth Soccer Association travel tryouts
-
Politics
New Mexico election crisis intensifies as deadline looms
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Republicans say Lewiston is key to victories in November
-
Oxford Hills
West Paris fire chief placed on leave after domestic violence assault charge
-
Nation / World
Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2