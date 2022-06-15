ANDOVER — Voters chose Selectman Joe Luce to stay on for another three-year term over nominees Kevin Scott and Toby Wells on Election Day.

Results from Town Clerk Melinda Averill late Tuesday were 66 votes for Luce, 57 for Scott and 50 for Wells.

For the school district, Director Lora Owings retained her seat for another three-year term with 135 votes. Katherine McGaughy received 91 votes, also for a three-year term, to replace Betty Davis, who did not run for reelection. Other residents receiving write-in votes of one vote each were Eileen Pew, Trisha Cox, Sidney Pew and Paula Lee.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: