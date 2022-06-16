JAY — The Independence Day Parade will take place on July 3 for the first time in two years.

It will step off at 2 p.m. at MEMCO in Jay and travel down Main Street in Livermore Falls. The parade will line up at 1 p.m. at MEMCO.

Anyone is welcome and encouraged to join in, an organizer Katie Rollins wrote in a message.

“We are still looking for community participation in parade preparation as well,” she wrote.

She and Erica Tripp are organizing the event.

Anyone who has questions can contact Rollins at 207-778-1431 or Tripp at 207-931-9333.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Fourth of July 2022, jay maine, listen, livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles