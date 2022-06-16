JAY — The Independence Day Parade will take place on July 3 for the first time in two years.
It will step off at 2 p.m. at MEMCO in Jay and travel down Main Street in Livermore Falls. The parade will line up at 1 p.m. at MEMCO.
Anyone is welcome and encouraged to join in, an organizer Katie Rollins wrote in a message.
“We are still looking for community participation in parade preparation as well,” she wrote.
She and Erica Tripp are organizing the event.
Anyone who has questions can contact Rollins at 207-778-1431 or Tripp at 207-931-9333.
