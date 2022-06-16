Gov. Janet Mills met with constituents, family and friends at a campaign event in her hometown, Farmington Tuesday, June 14. Franklin County Democrats hosted the event at the Homestead Kitchen in downtown Farmington the night of the primary elections where both Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage won nominations in their respective parties. Mills said she wants “Franklin County to continue being represented … in the Governor’s Office for the next four years.” Pictured, Gov. Mills and George Doiron lead a sing-a-long to “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. Doiron and Gov. Mills have previously sung together in parades. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Gov. Janet Mills offers some remarks at a gubernatorial campaign event put on by Franklin County Democrats in downtown Farmington Tuesday, June 14. Franklin County Democrats held the event the night of the primary elections, where both Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage won nominations in their respective parties. “You’re my people,” Mills told the room filled with friends, family and constituents from her hometown of Farmington. Mills said she wants “Franklin County to continue being represented in the Blaine House and Governor’s Office for the next four years.”
Gov. Janet Mills laughs while George Doiron sings to her at a gubernatorial campaign event in downtown Farmington Tuesday, June 14. Doiron sang a special rendition of “It’s Only a Paper Moon” by Ella Fitzgerald with altered lyrics advocating for Mills’ re-election in November. Mills will be going head to head with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage for the governorship. Both won the nomination for their respective parties in the primary elections Tuesday. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal