• Amanda L. Fetterhoff, 35, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, June 16, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• James L. Boutilier, 62, Sandy River Plantation, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Thursday, June 16, in Sandy River Plantation, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard S. Down, 20, Wayne, violation condition of release, obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Friday, June 17, in Farmington, $200 bail, University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department.

• Terry L. Bailey, 69, Farmington, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 18, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles C. Cedre, 26, Auburn, violation protective order, violation condition of release, Sunday, June 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Adam P. Mallette, 37, Farmington, violation condition of release, violation of protective order, Sunday, June 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

