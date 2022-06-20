LIVERMORE FALLS — A local group hoping to spur ideas for economic development in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Main-Land Development Consultants on Main Street.
The group, which has met twice since January, has been talking with the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce and other interested parties about discussing economic development.
The group would like to have members of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls Planning boards and Select Boards, and others interested in taking part. The plan is to discuss what has worked, what hasn’t and what could work to bring new businesses to the area, according to Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, who shared the information for organizer Will Kenniston, a selectman in Livermore Falls.
