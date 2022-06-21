FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors heard a presentation Tuesday, June 14, to add a career and technical education center at Mt. Blue Middle School.

Superintendent Chris Elkington told the board that Richard Bjorn and the Bjorn Foundation would donate $2.5 million to establish the Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education that would “expand hands-on learning opportunities to sixth through eighth graders.”

This is a plan that has been discussed in the last four to five years, but fell to the wayside for a year until “the conversation came up again” when Elkington started the job in July 2021 and began community outreach.

This is in line with previous suggestion from the Maine Department of Education at the end of Gov. Paul LePage’s tenure to offer grants to engage middle schoolers with CTE activities, Elkington said.

Elkington said the district needed this program to push “engagement and love of learning,” which can start to wane as students get older and their interests change.

He said finding new learning opportunities for students would help with “attendance, academics and interventions because it gives added focus to them, helps keep students connected to their learning by giving them some other opportunities for them to demonstrate success.”

Elkington highlighted the benefits of Foster Career and Technical Education Center at the Mt. Blue Campus, which has offered older students unique training programs, prepared them for the workforce and “supports future solutions … for our community, state and nation with the world of work.”

Mt. Blue Middle School Principal James Black added that a program like this could be beneficial in the age of COVID, where kids are less engaged in academics. This program could draw them back in, he said.

Black also pointed out that this would benefit the entire district, as it would prepare middle school students for high school, “engage them for the long haul” and get them interested in the Foster Tech program.

Elkington said the data collected during the strategic planning surveying “matches [the project] to the letter.”

The new CTE center would support data that parents and students believe in “the importance of engagement, hands on opportunities, increasing community partnerships, internships, job shadows, being in and a part of the community.”

The logistics of the plan include building an addition with three larger learning spaces and a smaller classroom at the end of the B-Wing at the middle school that offers nearby access to bathrooms.

The addition would also give the middle school more space for storage and teaching as “the middle school is stretched.”

The center could include programs such as information technology, architecture, construction, hospitality and tourism with skill-based learning and “hands-on project based completion with three-dimensional work,” Elkington explained.

If there is room, students from other districts could also enroll in the programs, Elkington added.

Elkington said the construction and establishment of the center would be supported by Bjorn and the Bjorn Foundation, who “see this as a critical need in the community.”

In discussion with the Maine DOE, administration is anticipating a total cost, “from architect to finish,” of $2.5 million for 5000 square feet, which the Bjorn Foundation is currently offering to donate in full, Elkington said.

He added that if costs increase, they could reduce the size of the center.

While the Bjorn Foundation would assist in establishing the center, Elkington said that RSU 9 would have to cover costs such as electricity, cooling and heating, cleaning/upkeep and an additional staff member.

Moving forward, Elkington said the project needs approval of concept from the board and donor, a signed letter of intent, establishment of a planning and building committee, creation of programs and curricula, etc.

During discussion, Director Mark Prentiss asked if this would be locally funded or state funded.

It would be local funding, but equipment and construction would be covered by the Bjorn Foundation, Elkington said.

Prentiss also asked if this project would halt addressing other needs such as adding more space in the rest of the middle school.

Black said that this project would provide the middle school with three more classrooms that will free up space in the rest of the school.

Director Debbie Smith said she thinks the project is “a wonderful idea.”

“For those of you who have been around kids at that age, it’s harder and harder for them to identify with things,” Smith said. “And I think that a hands-on sort of a program for a lot of our students would be amazing. I think we would see the results all the way through high school.”

Smith made a motion, seconded by Director Gwen Doak, to approve the concept as presented.

Director Dee Robinson said the concept should be approved sooner rather than later; that ” if we wait too long, it might not be available to us.”

However, Elkington said the board should give the concept more thought, wait until other board members absent at this meeting are present to vote. At the next meeting, there also might be a clearer picture of finances, he added.

Director Kirk Doyle agreed, explaining that though he is excited about the concept and how it “fits in with the strategic plan,” the board should “pump the brakes” to make sure there is a “really good understanding of the costs” and long-term impact of local funding.

Prentiss agreed, especially with six members of the board absent from the meeting.

Alongside Doak, Smith “reluctantly” withdrew her motion so that the project can be further reviewed, then discussed and voted on at the next meeting.

Ultimately, the board as a whole appeared to be in support of the idea.

