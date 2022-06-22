• Isaiah R. Alexander, 23, Farmington, domestic violence criminal mischief, Tuesday, June 21, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Destiny Clough, 21, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 21, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Corey Stevens, 52, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 21, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Geoffery S. King, 33, Wilton, reckless conduct with a firearm, Tuesday, June 21, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

