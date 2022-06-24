Dean
FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
URI
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. Recognized were:
Gabrielle Blanco of Winthrop
Morgan Morrow of Readfield
To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Norwich
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The following student from your readership area has been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester:
Rebekah Howard, Highland Plt
Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Franklin
Jay man in critical condition after crash on state Route 133 in Wilton
-
Nation / World
UN chief warns of ‘catastrophe’ from global food shortage
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the week
-
The Franklin Journal
Mt. Abram announces fourth quarter Honor Roll
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Rotary hosts parade