Dean

FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

URI

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. Recognized were:

Gabrielle Blanco of Winthrop

Morgan Morrow of Readfield

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Norwich

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — The following student from your readership area has been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2022 semester:

Rebekah Howard, Highland Plt

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 are awarded Dean’s List honors.

