FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary is once again hosting the Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4. The theme is “Celebrating America’s Superheroes.” Parade line-up begins at 8 a.mm, in the High Street Parking Lot behind the Olsen Student Center in Farmington. To be eligible for judging each entry must be ready by 9 a.m. Entry forms are available on the Rotary’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Farmington-Maine-Rotary-Club-118805791510185. The parade will step off promptly at 10 a.m.

The Annual Benefit Yard Sale will be held on June 25 across from Wiles Funeral Home on the Farmington Falls Road. Time is 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Items you wish to donate may be dropped off the day before from 12 – 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit scholarships for local high school students. Bargains galore!

Farmington Rotarians recently joined the HIgh Peaks Alliance to clean up the trails within the Prescott Field Trail System. The accessible trail Rotarians worked on can be entered at the trailhead off of Front Street across from UMF’s Early Childhood Education building. The clean up day was a way to work collaboratively with the High Peaks Alliance, and address one of Rotary’s newly added goals – to protect the environment. Other goals include: Promote peace; fight disease; provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene; save mothers and children; support education; and grow local economies.

