WILTON — Police are investigating a crash Thursday that left a Jay man in critical condition, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox wrote in an an email.

James Thornton, 72, of Jay was driving a 2006 Subaru station wagon, when it hit a pole on state Route 133 near Melcher Road, she wrote. He was was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and flown by a LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he is listed in critical condition, the chief wrote.

Officer Brian Lynch is investigating the crash to determine how it occurred. It was reported about 5:30 p.m. The road was closed for more than an hour to repair downed power lines.

Lynch was assisted by multiple agencies. Wilton Fire Rescue remained on scene to assist with traffic control while Central Maine Power repaired damage.

