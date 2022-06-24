NORTH JAY — On May 26 North Jay Grange No.10 became part of the Maine High Peaks Barn Quilt trail with the installation of a quilt by High Peaks Maine member Ian Reinhold.

The Maine Barn Quilt Trail is a growing network of over 40 barn quilts located in Franklin and Somerset County. Find out more about the trail at highpeaksmaine.org.

North Jay Grange No. 10, founded in 1874 was the tenth Grange in Maine. The first grange building was built in 1889 but destroyed by fire in 1895 and rebuilt the same year. Later, the first floor was remodeled to accommodate a grange store. Originally located at another location, the organization had operated a store since 1882. The North Jay Grange Store was the last of its kind in this country when it closed in 1976. On October 23, 1974, the North Jay Grange building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Grange meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Indoor/outdoor sales are held in the old grange store the first and third Saturday from April-November, (weather permitting).

