VIENNA — Seagrass Band will play at the Vienna Union Hall 7 p.m. June 25.

Seagrass is a four-piece band out of Southern Maine specializing in high-energy traditional and popular Americana and featuring unique arrangements and tight harmonies. The band was formed in 2009 at 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth. Since then, the band has played at farmers markets, fairs, festivals, restaurants and pubs, community and corporate events, weddings and private parties all around Southern Maine.

Seagrass is not what you expect. Musicians play acoustic instruments delivering a unique upbeat take on many well-known favorites. Seagrass members are Bill Arnold – fiddle & vocals, Tom Buckland – banjo & vocals, Susan Elias – bass & vocals, and Steve Gifford – guitar & lead vocals

The Vienna Union Hall is one of Central Maine’s hidden treasures that looks forward to continuing a season of great entertainment with upcoming shows, including Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations, Aztec Two Step 2.0, Archie, and Dave Mallett as well as plays by the Vienna Woods Players and dancing by the Bearnstow Dancers.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting viennaunionhall.org.

