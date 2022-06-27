• Terri L. Bailey, 69, Farmington, violation conditions of release, operating under the influence, Wednesday, June 22, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Gary L. Choate, 35, Farmington, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, June 23, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Eric L. Edwards, 39, Jay, failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, violation of condition of release, Friday, June 24, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Jediah D. Fernandez, 29, Farmington, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Saturday, June 25, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan W. Burke, 33, Farmington, domestic violence threatening, Saturday, June 25, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Sherice L. Pillsbury, 33, Farmington, two warrants theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sunday, June 26, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

