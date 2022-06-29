REGION — Democrats from Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls met Saturday, June 18, to discuss regional cooperation and to support Democratic candidates. Tamara Hoke of Jay, who is running for the State House of Representatives for District 76 as a clean elections candidate spoke of her deep roots in the community and her commitment to improving the economy, supporting education, and protecting the environment. Future meetings are planned for later this summer. All registered Democrats are welcome.

