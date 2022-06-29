FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital is hosting a walk-in hiring event on Thursday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants should apply in advance of the event at www.careersatmainehealth.org/fchn.

Interviews will take place for registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, emergency department technicians, paramedics, CT technologists, and more.

Many of our full and part time positions offer sign-on bonuses and/or shift differentials, along with an excellent comprehensive benefits package.

This is an exciting opportunity to join our dedicated team and experience a close-knit care team community. Applicants will find a variety of challenging and rewarding career opportunities, along with career growth opportunities.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is a part of the MaineHealth family of local health systems; Forbes has named MaineHealth as one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2022.

