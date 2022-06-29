LIVERMORE — At the June 26 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Revive Us Again”, “Jesus is Coming Soon” and “What a Day That Will Be”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace.” Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The King is Coming…Again!” and reading the scripture from Revelation 22:12-16, 20. Pastor Bonnie began with how Jesus first came to earth as a baby, grew as a man, died on a cross, resurrected and ascended into the Heavens. Jesus is coming back but this time He will come back as King. Jesus told His disciples and for us, that He was going away to prepare a place for us and would be back for us. The Bible has many verses in it that states that Jesus is coming back for His Church and what will happen to those left behind.

Many people believe that Jesus is only coming back one more time, for a time that people call the rapture. In actuality, Jesus will be coming back twice. Once for the rapture and a second time for the Second Coming, also known as Judgement Day. Pastor Bonnie explained what some of the differences between the two.

A few things that will happen only at the rapture is that only believers will see Jesus, Jesus will be in the air, only believers will leave at this time, Satan isn’t involved, not all people will be judged, and the tribulation will begin. Some things that will happen at the Second Coming will be that all people will see Him, Jesus will be on earth, the saints will come back with Him, Satan is judged and bound up, all people will be judged, and hell’s gates will be open for people who rejected Jesus. When all this happens, the millennial kingdom of Jesus will begin.

God’s Church will be rescued from the terrible ordeal that unbelievers will endure during the tribulation and the Great Tribulation. God’s wrath will be forceful and ongoing to unbelievers. God doesn’t want His children to live through the tribulation because of the wrath that will come pouring down on the earth. Those who have accepted Jesus as their personal Savior with be caught up with Him in the air and delivered from the wrath that will be on earth.

No matter where His people are, they will be swept up and will join Him and those who have gone on before us. As we meet Jesus in the air, our sinful bodies we have here on earth, Jesus will give us a new body so we can be in His presence. We will be transformed into new beings for God.

We look towards the sky, waiting for Jesus to return. We wait anxiously for the time when we will see Jesus’ face to face. We prepare for guests, parties, and holidays, but are you preparing for the end days? Jesus tells us to wait and prepare for His return, but He wants us to keep working to enhance the kingdom. Jesus still wants us to stay busy by doing His work and making disciples.

As our parents have given us the tools to prepare us for our lives, our Heavenly Father has done the same for us. God sent Jesus to save us through the death and resurrection. God has given us a free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. Jesus promised He will come back, He is not coming as a baby, but as King!

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting canned pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of July. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m. We are collecting for One Great Hour of Sharing in the month of June. Vacation Bible School begins July 11 – 15 from 6 – 8 p.m. This year’s VBS theme is “The Big Fish Bay” for ages 4 – 12 years old. There will be a meeting after church for VBS on June 26. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

