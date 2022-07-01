UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 Semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Avon: Sam Storer, High Honors; Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, High Honors; Chesterville: Alora Fletcher, High Honors; Audrey Keith, High Honors; Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, High Honors; Eustis: Mason Strunk, High Honors; Farmington: Abbey Aho, Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Lexi Barber, Honors; Gabby Beaudoin, High Honors; Audrey Bradbury, High Honors; Sharon Buker, Honors; Joseph Campbell, Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Allen Cherkis, High Honors; Carrie Close, High Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Jess Eley, High Honors; Alannah Enzor, Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Emily Hargreaves, Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Benjamin Hayes, High Honors; Alex Ingalls, Honors; Alycia Jajliardo, High Honors; Katie Jansky, High Honors; Shea Justice, Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors; Jennifer Larson, Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Erica Long, Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Julia Lowell, Honors; Kayleigh Lude, Honors; Eleanor Lunt, Honors; Aj Marchetti, Honors; Thomas Mayo, High Honors; D’Nell McDonald, High Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Arie Mills, Honors; Trinity Mincey, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Jacob Mouser, High Honors; Ally Phair, High Honors; Paige Polley, Honors; Brandon Reed, Honors; Em Remington, Honors; Ana Rogers, High Honors; Nina Rosen, High Honors; Brice Springer, Honors; Madeleine Tiner, High Honors; Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors; Jay: Alex Bessey, High Honors; Jason Howes, Honors; Terri Potvin, High Honors; Lilly Towers, High Honors; Haley Turcotte, Honors; Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, Honors; Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, High Honors; New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; New Vineyard: Alana Mahar, High Honors; Rangeley: Vanessa Bisson, Honors; Nicole Lund, Honors; Miranda Shelley, Honors; Temple: Erin Ladd, High Honors; Mia Michaud, Honors; Wilton: Aliza Adams, High Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, Honors; Grace McIntosh, High Honors; Shawn Morin, Honors; Megan O’Donnell, High Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors; Caitlin Zamboni, Honors;

