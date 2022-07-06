REGION — Lions Club members from around the state came together on Sunday, June 12, at the Buker Community Center in Augusta to celebrate their clubs and members’ achievements.

Lions Clubs International (LCI) was formed in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a businessman who believed that by developing clubs with caring people they could serve the needs of their communities. LCIF has expanded to over 200 countries and territories and 1.4 M members serving their communities and world needs.

LCI formed a 501C3 Foundation (LCIF) in 1968 and has awarded over $1.1 Billion in grants to Disaster Relief, Vision, Diabetes, Hunger, Childhood Cancer, Youth, Humanitarian Causes, and the Environment.

International Director (ID), John Youney gave an excellent Kick-off presentation on Lions Clubs involvement with their foundation and the global impact on peoples needs. He recognized the clubs that 100% of their members donated $100 each to LCIF Lions year..Skowhegan, Jay/Livermore Falls, and Gardiner/Augusta.

Recognition was also given for Model Clubs, a club where members have donated $500+ per member to LCIF over the past five years: Bangor, Skowhegan, Falmouth, Jay/Livermore Falls, and Portland. Waterville has also given their commitment to become a Model Club.

ID John Youney and Past International Director (PID) Rod Wright recognized the new Melvin Jones Fellows (MJF). When a Lions Club or member donates $1,000 to LCIF for Disaster Relief or Empowering Services. 1,000 credits are issued for each $1,000 donated and may be used to recognize an individual with a MJF plaque. This recognition is the highest recognition LCIF gives out. This year 31 new MJF have or will be recognized. The above recognitions could have impacted the lives of more than 12,700 people in need.

Advertisement

Three Lions Clubs qualified to receive a Community Impact Grant (value $750+). Falmouth, Jay/Livermore Falls, and Skowhegan.

Lion John Kustron, Massabesic Lions Club of Waterboro, presented the Mobility Worldwide program. It is the manufacturing of a hand peddled three-wheel vehicle for people who have lost their legs. 400 of these vehicles have been distributed worldwide. The cost $350 each, and donations are welcome.

Lion Kim Dunlap, Massabesic Lions Club, presented the Project Recycle program. They collected and distributed to third world countries, 46,624 used eyeglasses, 325 hearing aids and 942 cell phones.

Lion Michelle Crocker, Manchester Lions Club, presented the Clubs Service Projects Award to the Massabesic Lions Club.

Lion Michelle Shores, Waterville Lions Club, presented Stories That Warm the Heart, and introduced the first place winner, Lion Louise Neuts, and told by Lion Dawn Connelly.

Lion Linda Deming, Freeport Lioness Lions Club, presented a survey on Maine Lions donating to their communities. There were a wide range of donations from youth programs, hunger to community betterment. Even during the Pandemic they found ways to continue to serve,

Advertisement

Lion Lyn Jellison, Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club, presented Maine Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation role in serving the public. The foundation partnering by giving grants and with the Lions clubs giving eyeglasses and hearing aids to those who qualify. The Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club has a hearing aid clinic about every three months and she say’s “it is very rewarding,”

Lions Connie and Al Godfrey, Jay/Livermore Falls Club, presented the Vision Screening Program. The District Lions Clubs vision screened over 5,000 children in the State of Maine this year.

Lion Neil Iverson, Stratton-Eustis Lions Club, gave a presentation on membership. PID Ron Wright gave an excellent informational closing presentation on Lions Clubs International Foundation.

The Lion members who were involved in singing songs are, Paula Beach, Skowhegan Lions Club, Regal Naseef and Gwen Bassinger, Falmouth Lions Club, and Jeff Woolston, Winthrop Lions Club. Back-up music, Mike Mahoney of M&M Entertainment.

Lions Clubs involved in the Celebration are as follows; Bridgton, Camden, Clinton, Cumberland/North Yarmouth, Falmouth, Farmington, Freeport Lioness, Gardiner/Augusta, Jay/Livermore Falls, Manchester, Massabesic, New Portland, Oakland, Searsport, Searsport Bay Area, Skowhegan, Stratton-Eustis, Waterville, Westbrook, Winthrop, and Yarmouth.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: