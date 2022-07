• Daniel J. Severance, 25, Farmington, warrant charging four counts of bail revocation, Thursday, July 7, in Piscataquis County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Ryan D. Robinson, 29, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, warrant failure to appear, Friday, July 8, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Michael E. Nichols, 21, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, Saturday, July 9, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua B. Hiltz, 29, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, July 9, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Codey E. Rogala, 25, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Sunday, July 10, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

