LIVERMORE FALLS — A local bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a mirror on a car on state Route 106, in the area of Strickland Loop, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday.

When police arrived, Ed Spencer, 63, of Livermore Falls was lying in a ditch, he said.

A 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Blaine Mitchell, 79, of Livermore Falls and the bicycle were heading south at the time. The car came over a rise in the road, and apparently the passenger side mirror struck Spencer, Steward said.

Spencer complained of injury, including his back, and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Steward said.

Livermore Falls officer Maverick Real and Steward responded to the 1:40 p.m. accident.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: