STRONG — A woman and child were taken to a hospital Monday following a head-on crash at Norton Hill and South Strong roads, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in an email.
A 2013 Ford Focus driven by Alexis Robbins, 20, of Phillips was heading east approaching the South Strong Road intersection when a 2015 GMC driven by Kaitlyn Hopper, 18, of Vassalboro was turning right from South Strong Road, also headed east onto Norton Hill Road.
Hopper failed to yield to Robbins and the vehicles struck head on, Nichols wrote.
Hopper and her 2-year-old child received minor injuries and were taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital, Nichols wrote.
Sgt. Jacob Richards was assisted at the scene of the crash reported at 10:42 a.m. by Strong Fire Department personnel. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
