PHILLIPS — The Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad (SRRLR), located at 128 Bridge Street, Phillips is starting off the 2022 schedule with a bang, actually many bangs. First of the schedule is a Civil War battle reenactment. Riders can “Ride the Train into History” and be a part of a Civil War train raid on the SRRLR!

Uniformed forces of both the Confederate and Union armies will be battling for control of this unique and historical train. The train ride begins with a history of the largest narrow-gauge railroad in North America and eventually stops at a clearing where a major skirmish between the two sides takes place. This event includes gunfire and may not be appropriate for small children. Our re-enactors take turns at the winning and losing roles, so you won’t know who is going to win until the guns fall silent and the smoke clears.

Then spectators can detrain and tour the authentic encampment where they can talk to a period surgeon and other demonstrators, listen to fife and drum, and partake in lemonade and cookies that are for sale and relax under a Civil War tent before catching the train back to the station. Approximately 50 military and civilian reenactors, including ladies in their beautiful hoop dresses, are anticipated at this event.

The Civil War train runs Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. This will also be the first train runs of the summer season. Catch the train at the station at 128 Bridge Street in Phillips, Maine. Fares are $7 for adult or child 13 and older, $3 for children under 13, free for children under 6. Proceeds go towards keeping this important historical train running.

This event is sponsored by the SRRLR and all their hard-working volunteers, by Tophat’s Sutlery, and by Peter and Freya Hainley and family. Don’t miss the excitement of being in the middle of a civil war train raid!

filed under: