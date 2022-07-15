RANGELEY — On Monday, July 18, the Sandy River Ramblers, a Maine-based folk bluegrass band, will play a free concert at Haley Pond Park in Rangeley, presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. The Sandy River Ramblers feature many original songs about Maine written by nationally-known bluegrass songwriter Stan Keach, who founded the band 39 years ago, making the Ramblers the longest-running bluegrass band in the history of Maine.

Bud Godsoe, the other active charter member of the Ramblers, a retired building contractor and shingle mill operator from Madrid, is one of Maine’s most respected banjoists. Mandolinist Bobby St. Pierre, who plays his own hand-made

mandolins, and Brendan Hickey, a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music who in teaches in Farmington schools, are exceptional instrumentalists. Upright bassist Julie Davenport is, according to Keach, “one of the best singers in Maine in any genre.” The Ramblers shows are suitable for all ages.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. For more information, contact Lakeside Theater or call Stan Keach at (207) 397-2241, or contact the Sandy River Ramblers through their Facebook page.

