LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club met recently to discuss trail updates, liability insurance, a donation to the Livermore Community Center Association and an update on landowner agreements.

Club president Ashley Langlin Hebert welcomed new members and gave a thumbs up to new Trailmaster Dan Sleeper for his work on the beaver dam on the trail to Meadowview in Canton. More pipes were installed and the water is at a reasonable level on the for riders.

Liability insurance drew a lot of discussion. The company from which the club previously bought liability insurance NOHVIS, went from around $600 each year to over $2698 for the year, after a claim was made earlier this year. While Maine law says landowners have no liability for incidents that happen on their land that is used for recreational purposes, the club liability insurance makes a “cushion” to protect landowners from frivolous lawsuits.

Brian Milligan from the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) pointed out that landowners are letting the clubs use their land for recreational trails and a lawsuit would be a reason for landowners to shut down the trails. “Let’s hope that Maine law is interpreted to dismiss the lawsuit, but you can never tell what will happen,” he added.

The club voted to donate $200 toward the LCCA furnace fund and other club presidents noted that they would request donations toward the LCCA fuel cost from their clubs.

BWATV president and Brian Milligan from DACF rode the entire trail system in Livermore on July 18 to gauge the condition of the trails and point out any problem areas or issues.

The club also discussed having a Landowners Trail Barbecue this summer, possibly in August. The next meeting will be on the second Tuesday, August 9, at 7 p.m. at the Livermore Community Building. All are welcome.

