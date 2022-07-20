LIVERMORE FALLS — On Sunday, July 17, the First Baptist Church was full of good cheer after the success of the Second Annual Festival on Saturday. Everyone who attended enjoyed the food, crafts, games and all the children had a great time in the Bounce House, and the Dunk Tank was a source of great laughter and fun!

On Sunday, July 10th, Rev. Russ Thayer based his sermon on scripture from the book of Matthew 6: 1-4 and 16 – 18. The sermon was titled, “Sermon on the Mount – Humility”. In essence: To be a disciple and follow the teachings of Jesus, we must use the gifts God has given us, but do not brag about the good that you do or about yourself. We must be humble even when we are doing things to help others.

This week, Rev. Thayer’s message was again based on the book of Matthew 6: 5 – 15, and titled, “Sermon on the Mount – Prayer”. He spoke to us about the importance of prayer. Prayer should be an on-going conversation with God. We don’t have to be in a church to pray, we can pray anywhere. Prayer should not be a ritual, or a recital of words said repeatedly every time we pray. Instead, prayer should be the thoughts you have from deep in your heart and soul. You know God hears your prayers, whether they are prayers of thankfulness or prayers of great need, He will answer…. be prepared… His answer may not always be what you want to hear!

Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday. All are welcome!

