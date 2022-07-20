LIVERMORE — At the July 17 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung were “Come, Thou Almighty King”, “Redeemed” and “Here I Am, Lord”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Are You Running from God?” and reading the scripture from Jonah 1:1-3. Pastor Bonnie began asking the congregation what they thought the book of Jonah was about. It really wasn’t about the fish, or even the cities mentioned, it really wasn’t even about Jonah being disobedient to God. It really was about God. His Will in our lives and how we respond to it. In Jonah, we see God’s love, compassion, and how we should share that news to others.

Jonah was up against God when God wanted him to do something, to warn the people of Nineveh of their wickedness. Jonah didn’t want to warn them, he wanted them to get God’s wrath, so he ran away so he wouldn’t be able to tell them what God wanted him to tell them. Jonah ran as far away as he could, even sailing away on a ship to hide from God. Jonah found out that he could run, but not hide from God. God knows our every move.

Pastor Bonnie said that God calls each of us to join Him in His work, in our communities, towns, states, and in mission fields around the world. God called out to Jonah to go to Nineveh to let them know that they needed to turn from their wicked ways and turn back to God for forgiveness. Sometimes when God calls us to do something we may feel that we can’t do it. God never calls His people to do something without already have a plan for it and made a way for it. When it seems difficult, God will always be there for us to ensure that it is done. When we decide that we don’t want to do it, like Jonah, we end up running in the wrong direction. If we aren’t running towards God, we are running away from God. When we run away from God, Satan is there to provide us the transportation to get away. It may not be a ship, but Satan will make a way for you to run from God. When we think we are getting away from the mission God has for us, the problem will still be there. The lost will stay lost, those who need prayer, will still need prayer, those who need someone to talk to, will still need someone to talk to. The good thing about God is, that if you run a thousand miles away from Him, just a pivot back to Him is all that is needed. He is by your side waiting for your return. If you are a follower of Christ, God is never far from you, He is always there.

So, why do we run from God? Sometimes, it is because it takes us out of our comfort zone. We don’t want God’s Word to change our behaviors from the things we love to do yet God doesn’t. We have a hard time understanding God’s purpose for our lives. We have a vision in our own minds, but God’s vision is different, we aren’t willing to give up our dreams for God’s plan for us, even though we know He has a perfect plan for us.

So, the theme of the Book of Jonah really is, no matter how far you want to run away from God, when we get to the point of our lives that we know that we need to humble ourselves before Him, confess our sins and turn towards God, He is always there with redemption. God has a plan and a purpose for each of our lives, He wants us to have a close relationship with each of us and for us to be obedient to Him.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting canned pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of July. Bible Study is Tuesday at 1 p.m. Quarterly Business Meeting after church. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

