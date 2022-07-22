WA Alumni

JAY — The Wilton Academy Alumni met at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay on July 12. A meeting was held with 48 classmates and four visitors. A luncheon was served and all the classmates reminisced about past Car

Cars

FARMINGTON — Sunday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., brings an entertaining afternoon/evening filled with music and food while viewing classic cars and trucks at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Car and truck registration times will be 4 to 5:30 p.m. to be eligible for the prizes.

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, July 24, August 13 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Faerie Houses

PHILLIPS — Announcement! Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: [email protected]

Service

WILTON — Four Wilton churches, Methodist, Episcopal, Dryden Baptist and Congregational will be having an Ecumenical Service August 7, at 9 a.m., at Bass Park at the head of Wilson Lake. The public is invited. The theme is “What Positive Things are Happening in Your Church” and communion will be served. Please bring your own chair for sitting. If the weather is not cooperative the service will be held at the Congregational Church, 386 Main Street in Wilton.

Meals

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on July 22 will feature pulled pork sandwich, beans, cole slaw and chocolate cake w/peanut butter frosting. $13. July 29 the menu will include mac and cheese w/ham, salad and pineapple fluff. $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday July 23 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Also featuring Christmas in July Sale Tables ready to shop. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

INDUSTRY —Yard Sale/Craft Fair/Bake Sale on Saturday, August 13 at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit ECU Heat Program. Space rental is $10 with an inside table provided by us or weather permitting you can rent space outside and bring your own table and canopy. Call Vicci @ 778-6722 for more info and space rental reservations.

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is starting an outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in June, July and August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space.

FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a Benefit Concert by the newly formed Buttonwood Trio playing works by Fauré and Babajanian. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds going to Ukrainian humanitarian relief. The concert will be August 7 at 3 p.m. in the Emery Community Arts Center at the University of Maine at Farmington.

FARMINGTON — John Moore has been working to bring shows home to Farmington with concerts at the Amphitheater but this is the first summer the Whistlestop Concert Series has been in full swing. On July 22, Bob Marley will bring his unique brand of Maine humor to the stage, Spencer and the Walrus Saturday, July 30, Storyteller musician Slaid Cleaves will highlight the Whistlestop Concert Series Amphitheater Stage Aug. 7. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m.

“We have been working to bring Slaid to Farmington for nearly three years. We are so excited to finally be able to secure a date for the Whistlestop Concert Series,” said John Moore. “He has a tremendous following across the United States and Europe but especially in his home state of Maine where his shows consistently sell out.” Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets. The Amphitheater Stage is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema.

Pomp Russell

WELD — How an enslaved Black infant becomes soldier, and citizen of Weld, Maine. Thanks to the roots of Weld and Maine’s beginnings and the branches of Weld’s earliest families. Join Judy Granger, local genealogist & citizen historian, at the Weld Free Public Library, for presentations & conversations. Monday, August 15, 6:30 p.m., for the early abolitionists.

