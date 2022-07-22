Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER, NH — Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Amelie Crowe, a Great Books major in the class of 2022 from Farmington was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
Moxie committee recognizes 2022 Miss Moxie Pageant winners
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Phillips Old Home Days honors Susy and Dave Sanders
-
The Franklin Journal
Maine Poet Laureate to read in Rangeley
-
The Franklin Journal
ecomaine accepting designs for contest